Marcus Mariota returning to Raiders

The Raiders and Marcus Mariota have agreed to a deal that will keep him in Las Vegas this year and create salary-cap flexibility for the Raiders.

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders and Marcus Mariota have come to an agreement on a restructured contract that will keep him in Las Vegas in 2021 while giving the Raiders salary cap flexibility to address other needs.

Mariota was slated to make $10.7 million in the last year of the two-year contract he signed last year. The salary was not guaranteed, which provided the Raiders leverage to approach Mariota about redoing the deal at a number much more in line with what backup quarterbacks are making in a reduced salary cap year.

The Raiders do not officially announce salary restructures, but Mariota reportedly accepted a new deal that pays him $3.5 million in base salary, with incentives that can push the deal to $8 million.

Mariota’s options were limited, especially after a number of quarterback-needy teams secured their signal-callers for 2021. His choice essentially came down to agreeing to redo the deal or being cut by the Raiders and entering a free agent market with few starting opportunities and a rapidly evaporating money pool.

The $7 million windfall increases the Raiders’ available salary-cap space to $11.3 million, according to Spotrac’s latest calculations. That puts them in good position to pursue more help in free agency, with free safety, right tackle and slot cornerback still pressing needs.

Had Mariota not agreed to the changes, the Raiders were prepared to cut him. Mariota, who appeared in one game last year after battling injuries through most of the first part of the season, will now return to Las Vegas to back up Derek Carr for at least one more season.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.