Matthew Stafford agrees to stay with Rams after pursuit by Raiders

The Raiders struck out in their pursuit of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, who agreed to a restructured deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Friday.

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford in action during an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford in action during an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford in action during an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford in action during an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders’ pursuit of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford came to a halt Friday.

Stafford and the Rams have agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him in Los Angeles. The Raiders, aggressive pursuers of Stafford in the past week, will now pivot to other options.

The Rams had given Stafford permission to talk to other teams to gauge his financial market last week, but it came with the understanding that they would get a final crack at keeping him based on any offers he got from other teams.

The Raiders and Stafford were in agreement on the parameters of a deal that would pay him $90-plus million over two seasons. The New York Giants were also in discussions with Stafford.

The 37-year-old quarterback met with the Rams on Friday, and the two sides quickly came to an agreement on a new deal.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, has thrown for 59,809 yards, 377 touchdowns and 188 interceptions in 16 seasons with the Lions and Rams.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.