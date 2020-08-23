Maurice Hurst ready to contribute on deeper defensive line

Hurst is preparing to play his third NFL season on what could be the most formidable defensive line of his burgeoning career.

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) runs after intercepting a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) celebrates his sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3), not pictured, with defensive end Shilique Calhoun (91) during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was supposed to be a first-round pick in 2018. Not a fifth-round pick.

No hard feelings, though.

“It was just something that happened. I feel like I’ve been able to help out some other guys that have gone through similar situations,” the 6-foot-2-inch, 291-pound Hurst said Sunday. “I just try and look at it as a blessing that I’m with the Raiders. (I ended up) on a great team, and somewhere I love.”

Hurst is preparing to play his third NFL season on what could be the most formidable defensive line of his burgeoning career. The 25-year-old said he believes the Raiders have the requisite depth on the defensive line to thrive under new position coach Rod Marinelli.

Especially after the additions of free agents Maliek Collins, Carl Nassib and Daniel Ross.

“(He) wants us running to the ball every play, and every play is all out,” Hurst said. “We’ll be able to rotate, kind of like hockey players. Line in, line out. And we have the guys to do that.”

Hurst played college football at Michigan and was one of the best defensive players in the country during his junior and senior seasons. He posted 59 tackles as a senior in 2017 — including 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss — and was a consensus All-American.

But he was diagnosed with a heart condition at the combine, and transformed from a likely first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft to the 140th pick instead.

“Everything happens here for a reason,” Hurst said. “You just have to make the most out of whatever situation you’re in.”

Hurst has done exactly that in two years with the Raiders, becoming a reliable rotational defensive lineman poised for another productive campaign. He played 46 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie in 2018 and half the snaps last season, aggregating 49 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

He said he focused during the off-season on becoming a better pass rusher.

“It’s just a really exciting time,” he said. “We got a lot better and a lot faster. I’ve been here since (head coach Jon) Gruden got here, and to see the transition from year to year has just been insane.”

Harris impressed with secondary

Veteran safety Erik Harris has been with the Raiders since 2017, making him the longest tenured player in an increasingly youthful secondary.

As the group’s elder statesmen, Harris said Sunday that he’s liked what he’s seen from his young teammates through two weeks of training camp.

“Athleticism, and they’re buying into the process. They’re buying into the scheme of what we’re trying to teach here,” Harris said. “They listen. There’s no ego involved with it.”

The Raiders in April drafted cornerbacks Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson to play alongside second-year corner Trayvon Mullen and second-year safety Johnathan Abram. They also fortified their depth with the signing of veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara and safeties Damarious Randall and Jeff Heath.

The Raiders allowed 4,107 passing yards last year, eighth most in the NFL, along with 33 passing touchdowns, which tied with the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans for fourth most.

But “there’s definitely something to build on,” said the 30-year-old Harris, who started 14 games in 2019 and posted a career-high 74 tackles to go with three interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns.

“We have a lot of depth right now,” he added.

Raiders cut running back

The Raiders released running back William Stanback on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The transaction corresponds with the additions of linebacker Kyle Emanuel and Theo Riddick, whom the club signed Saturday.

Stanback, 26, signed with the Raiders in January after starring last year for the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes. He has not played in an NFL game.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.