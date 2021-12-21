Maxx Crosby breaks down after learning of Pro Bowl nod

The Raiders’ defensive end said his journey from rehab to the Pro Bowl in less than two years is a credit to his determination and support system.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke about his journey to making the Pro Bowl, his sobriety and how much defensive line coach Rod Marinelli pushes him to be the best version of himself after the team's win over the Cleveland Browns. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets ready to take the field with his team for the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up against Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CLEVELAND — Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby made it a goal to be named to the NFL Pro Bowl. It wasn’t necessarily about the individual accomplishment as it was the recognition it would signify for all the work he has put in on his game and his self.

So the 24-year-old third-year pro out of Eastern Michigan was understandably emotional upon learning he was one of three Raiders voted to the roster this season after the team’s 16-14 win over the Browns.

“I was in rehab almost two years ago,” he said, fighting back tears. “Now I’m in the Pro Bowl. It’s just a blessing. I show up and try to be the best teammate every day and show my guys I care. That (news) just hit home, man. It was special. It makes my family proud, my girl. Everyone around me is blowing up my phone, and I’m crying like a baby because I just know I worked so hard and it’s starting to pay off.”

Crosby joked that he only has five sacks on the season, but his total pressures and pass-rush win rate have been off the charts. Pro Football Focus has him rated the second-best edge defender in the league behind just Myles Garrett of the Browns.

It has been a breakout season for the former fourth-round pick who is likely on the verge of a massive payday. He made sure to acknowledge the work of defensive line coach Rod Marinelli in his development as a pro.

“I have to say something about him. He pushes me every day to be the best player I can be,” Crosby said. “I want to kill him sometimes. He wants to kill me sometimes. He knows what I want. He wants the best for me. I want to be the best in the league. He pushes me to be that guy every day.”

Crosby will be joined on the AFC roster by teammates Denzel Perryman, a linebacker, and punter AJ Cole. The game is scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6.

Compton loses mother

Wide receiver Zay Jones was certainly delighted with the victory. But he kept it in its proper perspective during his press conference afterward.

“I think it’s time to recognize our teammate Will Compton. What he’s going through,” Jones said. “It’s just really sobering. Life is way bigger than football.”

Compton announced Monday afternoon via Twitter that his mother died unexpectedly late Sunday night. He left the team in Cleveland to be with his family in St. Louis.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia opened his press conference by expressing condolences to Compton and his family.

“It was difficult for him. “We talked to the team about it this morning,” said Bisaccia, who received a call Sunday night from Compton when the team was in Cleveland.

Carr feeling fine

Quarterback Derek Carr grabbed at his lower right leg and stayed down on the field for an extended period of time after his fumble in the third quarter.

He was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power after being attended to by the training staff and didn’t miss an offensive play due to the injury.

Carr said for about a minute he feared he had suffered a serious ankle injury to the same area of the leg he broke in 2016.

“Honestly, I think it’s scar tissue that keeps breaking,” he said. “I hear these pops and rush of pain, and I’m like, ‘Not again.’ I remember that feeling. It wears off and I’m like, ‘Thank goodness.’ Because when I broke it, it didn’t really wear off. … I’m OK, but when it first happens, for the first couple minutes, I’m like ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.’ I just prayed and thankfully it wasn’t anything serious.”

