Maxx Crosby, Daniel Carlson win awards

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, top/middle, celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime at the end of an NFL football game against on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to punch their ticket to the playoff has earned two key players two big honors.

Maxx Crosby was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance and Daniel Carlson is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Crosby finished with two sacks, a career-high 11 quarterback pressures, six tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass breakups while earning his second Defensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Carlson’s 47-yard field goal in overtime won the game on Sunday – his fifth game-winning kick of the season, an NFL record – and was perfect on all five of his field-goal attempts. It is Carlson’s second-straight Special Teams Player of the Week honor and the fourth this season.

