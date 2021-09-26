Maxx Crosby fined by NFL for alleged spitting incident

The NFL has fined Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for allegedly spitting on Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner. Crosby denies the incident and will appeal the fine.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) turns the corner around Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (76) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The NFL has fined Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby $6,971 for allegedly spitting at Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner during the Raiders’ Week 2 win at Pittsburgh.

Crosby has denied the incident and will appeal the fine.

When asked if the NFL had video evidence of Crosby spitting on Turner, a league source said the NFL does “not have additional details to share beyond the confirmation of the fine.”

Turner was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play for shoving Crosby.

Turner was then ejected and subsequently fined $15,450.

On Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told the media the incident occurred when somebody spit at Turner.

“Somebody spit in his face,” Tomlin said. “And so I understand the 15-yard penalties and so forth. … For him to respond the way that he responded, what transpired had to transpire. I was stating that case to (the officials). I didn’t believe he did enough to be kicked out of the football game.”

