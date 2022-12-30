Maxx Crosby inspired by 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa

Star edge rushers Maxx Crosby of the Raiders and Nick Bosa of the 49ers, who both came out of the 2019 NFL draft, will meet on the field for the first time Sunday.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) misses a tackle on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wraps up Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his tackle for loss with defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, top, sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was being complimentary of Raiders star Maxx Crosby when he might have inadvertently added fuel to a debate fans have been having for years.

“Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league, at least that I’ve seen this year,” Shanahan said Wednesday, alluding to 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa as the best. “Crosby has been unbelievable.”

Shanahan became the latest in a long line of people to make comparisons between two of the best players to come out of the 2019 NFL draft.

“It’s funny,” Crosby said Thursday. “Both fan bases always talk about it ever since my rookie year for some reason with both fan bases being in the bay at the time. People tried to create a beef between me and Nick. They would send me stuff all the time with Niners fans coming at me saying I suck. I don’t know what I did to them, but they always go back and forth about me and Nick, but me and Nick are boys. We have been ever since our rookie year, and we talk all the time.”

The star edge rushers will meet for the first time at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, one of the hottest tickets of the NFL season despite the Raiders’ struggles. Tickets on the secondary market have been driven up because of the holiday weekend and the influx of fans from Northern California excited to see these former neighbors collide in Las Vegas for the first time.

Both teams have won seven times in a series that dates to 1970. They have not met since 2018, one year before both teams landed cornerstone edge defenders in the draft.

Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick, and Crosby somehow lasted until the fourth round.

Crosby said he has enjoyed the friendly comparisons.

“Seeing what he has done has been incredible,” he said. “We came in together in the same draft, and watching him and seeing what he does gives me inspiration because I want to be the best, and he pushes me. I see what he does, and I say, ‘OK, I have to keep going hard.’ I have a ton of respect for him. He’s a great dude.”

Bosa has 42 career sacks, ranking fifth in the league despite missing 15 games. Crosby has 36.5.

Crosby isn’t one to chase stats, but he isn’t shy about his desire to pursue greatness, and playing on the same field with Bosa gives him a chance to measure himself against one of the best. He’s even fine with being placed behind him in Shanahan’s rankings.

“It definitely drives me, but obviously he has to defend his guy as well,” Crosby said. “I totally understand that. Coach Shanahan is a great dude and a great coach. I met him in the combine process when I met with the (49ers) staff. I have a ton of respect for them, and just putting me in that conversation is special for sure.”

Crosby’s friend and fellow Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell would be surprised if Crosby doesn’t try to make a statement on the field.

“Players all the time are looking for little crumbs,” Ferrell said. “Not that what he said would have a big effect on Maxx, but anytime you can take a little nugget to provide a little motivation, it’s always good. And Maxx is that type of guy. He doesn’t need any more motivation, but I’m sure he’ll go out there Sunday and let the chips fall where they may.”

Crosby and the rest of the defense, which lost three starters to injured reserve this past week, are in for a tough challenge against a dynamic San Francisco offense.

“First off, Shanahan is an excellent coach, and he’s been great for a long time,” Crosby said. “Their skill guys are elite from (Christian) McCaffrey to Deebo (Samuel) to (Brandon) Aiyuk, and it goes on and on. Then they have the best left tackle in the league and a lot of other good linemen as well. They have a lot of good pieces and great coaches. It’s not a coincidence they’re doing well. I love playing against the best, so I definitely look forward to it.”

Bosa and his defense must prepare for a new Raiders quarterback in Jarrett Stidham, who will make his first career start in place of the benched Derek Carr.

Crosby said he and his teammates must compartmentalize the emotions of the switch and come ready to play.

“It’s tough because (Derek’s) a brother,” Crosby said. “But nobody cares at the end of the day. The 49ers certainly don’t. They’re coming to town to try to beat us, so obviously it’s tough and there’s an emotional part to it, but we have to get focused and stay locked in.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.