Maxx Crosby on Raiders’ coaching search: ‘I haven’t talked to them’

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby speaks on his recovery after surgery on his knee, and the current coaching search at a charity event for his foundation. (Vegas Nation)
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gives a speech on crutches at a ceremony for his foundation’s partnership with Credit One Bank in donating to Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada at their building on Tropicana Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, attends an event for his foundation at the Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada building on Tropicana Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby speaks with media following an event at the Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby speaks with media following an event at the Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, third from right, attends a check presentation ceremony for his foundation’s partnership with Credit One Bank in donating to Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada at their building on Tropicana Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gives a speech on crutches at a check presentation ceremony for his foundation’s partnership with Credit One Bank in donating to Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada at their building on Tropicana Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gives a speech on crutches at a check presentation ceremony for his foundation’s partnership with Credit One Bank in donating to Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada at their building on Tropicana Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2026 - 6:01 am
 

Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has not been an active participant in the organization’s search for a coach.

He says he hasn’t had much contact with the team lately.

“I haven’t talked to them, not in the last couple weeks,” he said Wednesday when asked if he has been kept in the loop about the process. “I’ve just been focused on my family, my girls and getting healthy. But, yeah, I haven’t talked to them in a while.”

The revelation is noteworthy because of Crosby’s season ending unceremoniously, as he was unhappy with being shut down for the final two games and placed on injured reserve.

Crosby was speaking at a charity event where his foundation and Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada were presented a check from Credit One.

He walked with the use of crutches as a result of his recent knee procedure, but says he will be healthy for training camp.

Crosby had a follow-up visit Tuesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery. The defensive end said the famed orthopedic surgeon was pleased with the progress.

“We’re doing everything right, checking every box,” Crosby said. “That’s what we’re going to do every single day, one at a time. Every time you go into rehab, it’s a different experience and a different journey.”

He said he prefers to look at it one day at a time because thinking about five months down the road could get daunting.

“I attack it like everything else,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason. I know I’m a little psychotic when it comes to the way I approach certain things, but that’s how you have to be if you want to be great. I’m willing to run that race.

“It can seem crazy. You can start losing your mind. But if you stay present and in the moment, just dominate each day, it becomes easier.”

