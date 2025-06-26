Maxx Crosby, Pete Carroll share desire to win immediately

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby, talking Thursday after his second annual Sack Summit at UNLV, is fired up about working with his new coach, Pete Carroll.

NFL defensive players Cam Jordan, Von Miller and Maxx Crosby enjoy a talk with members of the media during Sack Summit 2025 at the UNLV Fertitta Football Complex on Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Maxx Crosby has long been known as the hardest-working, most energetic Raider of them all, but the star defensive end might have met his match.

The key word is “might.” It remains to be seen if 73-year-old Pete Carroll, the Raiders’ new coach, can keep up with the 27-year-old Crosby for a full season. No one goes as hard as Crosby, not in the weight room or on the practice field or any place else that involves some form of competition.

Carroll, as energetic as they come, has his work cut out for him.

Neither would have it any other way, which is why the timing of their paths crossing could not be more ideal. As Carroll enters the twilight of his career and Crosby steps foot into the prime of his, their desire to maximize their respective chapters forms a powerful combination.

Hence, Crosby’s satisfaction with Carroll’s parting message when the Raiders broke minicamp two weeks ago.

Carroll has no interest in incremental improvement for the Raiders. Even coming off a four-win season, no goal is too ambitious.

“We’re trying to take this as far as you can possibly take it,” Carroll said.

Crosby was reminded of Carroll’s words Thursday at UNLV, where he was the co-host of the second annual Sack Summit alongside fellow NFL pass rushers Cam Jordan and Von Miller. They have teamed up the past two years to counsel — and even learn from — some of the top young edge rushers in the league.

With training camp less than a month away, Crosby is eager to work with a coach who shares his need to win.

“I love it,” Crosby said.

It’s time to win

Crosby has yet to enjoy a sustained period of team success with the Raiders. For all the sacks he’s accumulated and the havoc he wreaks as one of the most feared defensive ends in the league, the Raiders have finished above .500 once in his career.

The constant losing has resulted in five head coaches, multiple regime changes and never-ending roster rebuilds. Crosby has been a loyal soldier, but the desire to get things turned around burns in him.

Enter Carroll, who arrives in Las Vegas with Super Bowl and national championship rings from the Seattle Seahawks and USC, and a record of creating almost instant success.

Carroll believes the same thing can happen in Las Vegas, and he isn’t bashful about saying so. It’s a source of energy for Crosby.

“I want to win so badly. I put everything into it,” Crosby said. “I want everybody else thinking like that.”

Carroll certainly does. And he has an ideal leader in Crosby to deliver that message to the rest of the locker room. Not just in words but by action.

It’s a role Crosby willingly carries out.

“That’s been my goal, just bringing as many guys along as I possibly can,” he said. “And we’ve definitely been doing that.”

Strong offseason

Along with hiring Carroll to replace Antonio Pierce, the Raiders added general manager John Spytek, quarterback Geno Smith, running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton. Coupled with some defensive changes, there’s a palpable energy in the building.

“Everyone’s bonded on what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Crosby, who agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension in March.

But it’s just the beginning.

“We got a lot of work to do,” he said. “We have a lot of time until the season gets here, but it comes fast, so you got to be prepared, you got to continue working and get better.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.