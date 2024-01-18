Maxx Crosby posts photo from hospital bed after surgery

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby dealt with a knee injury most of the season, so much so that he changed his practice schedule and some weeks was a game-time decision.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It took pretty much everything Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby had to get on the football field toward the end of the season.

The knee injury he was dealing with was such a constant issue that he changed his practice schedule and some weeks was a game-time decision to play.

While Crosby never revealed the extent of the injury, it obviously was serious enough to require a doctor’s care. He posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account Wednesday in a bed from what appears to be a hospital room.

Most of his left leg was covered by an Ace bandage and supported by a brace. It’s unknown whether Crosby was preparing for or had just come out of surgery, but he seemed in good spirits as he flashed a smile and raised both arms in a muscle flex.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Crosby underwent a cleanup procedure on the knee, and he is expected to be ready to go for the 2024 season.

In the post, Crosby wrote: “Undisputed. 1%”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.