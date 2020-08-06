Maxx Crosby, teammate added to COVID-19 reserve list

Crosby becomes the team’s first projected starter to be placed on the list, which indicates either a positive test or known close exposure.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chases Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Thursday talked about the need to adapt every day to the practice availability of his players.

It went without saying he was referring to the potential impact of COVID-19, the constant shadow he and the Raiders will be operating under this year.

By late afternoon, that possibility became a reality when Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Rod Smith were added to the COVID-19 injured reserve list.

And while it always seemed inevitable COVID-19 would impact the Raiders at some point, the news that Crosby, the Raiders breakout rookie defensive end last year, will now be lost for a period of time due to it was a big blow to a young team looking to make a big move this year.

Crosby is the team’s first projected starter to test positive for COVID-19 and end up on the temporary injured reserve list. It isn’t yet known if Crosby showed symptoms of COVID-19 or was exposed to someone who had, but he will now go into quarantine protocol and it could take up to 10 days before he’s eligible to return.

The fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan played in all 16 games for the Raiders last season, starting 10.

He was a breakout star on the maligned defensive line, recording 10 sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss. Crosby also forced four fumbles.

Smith goes on the list a day after fellow running back Devontae Booker was removed from it. Players can go on the list due to either a positive test or a known exposure.

No additional players elected to opt-out of the 2020 season ahead of Thursday’s 1 p.m. deadline.

