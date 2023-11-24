Maxx Crosby working ‘around the clock’ to play against Chiefs

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and left tackle Kolton Miller are battling injuries as the Raiders prepare for Sunday’s divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepted Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4), not pictured, during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. The Dolphins beat the Raiders, 20-13. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller stretches before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With a huge game looming in two days against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders hope Friday will deliver good news on the injury front.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, who has missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, will be on the practice field Friday Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who sat out practice Tuesday with a knee injury, has been working behind the scenes to get on track to play Sunday.

“Kolton had a good day Wednesday,” interim coach Antonio Pierce said. “Obviously Maxx, we held out, we’ll see how Maxx is today. Getting treatment, around the clock, you know how that goes. A guy who plays every snap, you’ve got to take care of him.”

Pierce said Crosby is working hard to be on the field against the Chiefs.

“One thing about it, if he can be there Sunday, he’ll be there,” Pierce said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

