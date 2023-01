In a pickup game on an outdoor court, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby throws down an impressive dunk.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby greets fans before the start of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Those who doubted the leaping ability of Maxx Crosby can doubt no more. In this video that has gone viral, the Raiders’ 6-foot-5 defensive end gathers himself, elevates on an outdoor court and throws down an impressive dunk Thursday at a Las Vegas park.