McDaniels says he and Carr have not talked about contract

Derek Carr is going into the final year of his current deal. He is scheduled to make just over $19 million, which at this point is not guaranteed.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a media availability at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

INDIANAPOLIS — Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he and quarterback Derek Carr have begun the process of getting to know one another, but serious talks about extending Carr’s contract have not really begun.

“No specific things, relative to extending that at this point,” McDaniels said. “But that doesn’t mean that’s not going to change. We are aware of where we are on that, and in that process. I think we’re just trying to get everything kind of set now in the building.”

Carr is going into the final year of his current deal. He is scheduled to make just over $19 million, which at this point is not guaranteed.

“I’ve met and spoken to Derek a number of times now. Just trying to begin our relationship,” McDaniel said. “It’s really an important one. The head coach, the play-caller, the quarterback getting to know one another as people. Kind of how we think and how we work. The football part will come later.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.