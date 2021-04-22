Mike Mayock excited about potential of 2 second-year players

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock says the maturation of Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette is one key to the team’s improvement in 2021.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) stretches during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) celebrates following the Raiders home opening NFL football game win 34-24 versus the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the Raiders prepare for next week’s draft, general manager Mike Mayock said Thursday that a big element in the team’s improvement rests on two members of last year’s draft class.

The rookie seasons of wide receiver Henry Ruggs and cornerback Damon Arnette were a mixture of momentary flashes, injuries, setbacks and an obvious need to get bigger, stronger and better.

So as they go through their first full offseason as NFL players, Mayock is confident both are on the cusp of being the type of players the Raiders believed they would be upon drafting them.

“I’m excited about both of them,” Mayock said on a Zoom call with reporters. “I don’t think there’s any question in our building how talented they both are.”

Mayock said both are working hard this offseason to improve their strength and conditioning.

“In my mind, we’re going to see different guys,” Mayock said. “I made a comment a couple of months ago about Ruggs and about that whole class last year needing to step it up this year. And I still believe that.

“From Ruggs’ perspective, I mean the sky’s the limit. We knew exactly what he was, and that’s who he is. We had no surprises last year with Ruggs. Now he needs to take it to level two now, the next level up. Stronger. Better route runner. Finish with both feet down. All those things. And we think he will.”

Of Arnette, who missed a big chunk of time after wrist surgery, Mayock said; “We need consistency and effort. I’m a big believer in both those kids. I’m really excited to see them play this year.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.