Mike Mayock talks Raiders draft, free agency

With free agency and the draft right around the corner, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock offered insight on what might be ahead.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock speaks to reporters during an offseason training session at the team's former headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) lines up during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Change appears to be coming on the Raiders’ offensive line, and it might mean a completely new tandem at right guard and right tackle.

While Raiders general manager Mike Mayock would not confirm reports that veteran right guard Gabe Jackson will soon be released, he also didn’t deny them. The expectation is Jackson will be cut in a cost-saving move that creates $9.6 million in salary cap relief.

Meanwhile, Mayock said the “jury is still out” on the 2021 status of right tackle Trent Brown, who is on the books next season for $14 million. But after making just four starts last year, his availability is a major concern.

The Raiders have paid in full the $36.25 million guaranteed portion of Brown’s four-year, $66-million contract, which means they can walk away from him without penalty via trade or release and recoup the $14 million in salary cap relief.

“We believe in the talent of that player,” Mayock said. “There would be nothing finer than to have Trent Brown at right tackle protecting Derek Carr next year, week one. But the jury is still out. We need to make some decisions on our roster in general.”

The potential parting of the ways of Brown and Jackson is indicative of the struggle the Raiders and their NFL colleagues will have managing a salary cap that is expected to drop by at least $18 million from last year’s $198-million threshold.

