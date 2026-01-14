Mike Tomlin to the Raiders? The pros and cons

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s resignation Tuesday creates the possibility of the Las Vegas Raiders making a run at the Super Bowl-winning leader.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Could the end of an era in Pittsburgh be the catalyst for a new one in Las Vegas?

What is not to like about Tomlin, who never experienced a losing season in his 19 years in Pittsburgh, led the Steelers to the playoffs 13 times and won the 2008 Super Bowl?

He would add stability, respectability and stature to a franchise in dire need of them.

But is he the perfect fit for the Raiders? Or even a fit?

A look at the pros and cons of the Raiders hiring Tomlin:

Pros

He wins

Tomlin exemplifies the type of culture-building needed to field solid teams.

He demands respect. Holds players accountable. Has a winning plan. And never deviates from his principles and core beliefs.

He’s a rock-solid leader whom players respect and play hard for, and those are traits the Raiders should prioritize in their next coach.

Vision would fit in

Tomlin showed in Pittsburgh he was the consummate team player regarding personnel decisions, carrying out the vision of the franchise and holding onto the foundational aspects of a storied franchise.

He always put his spin on the team itself, but he embraces history and everything the Steelers stand for. That would fit right in with the Raiders.

Smart, tough football

The Steelers rarely beat themselves under Tomlin, who is a stickler for discipline, intelligence and diligence. He’s also an outstanding motivator. Have you ever questioned how hard a Tomlin team plays? Or its commitment? Is it capable or willing to carry out the game plan?

The Steelers lost games when they were the inferior team. Rare was the case that they lost because they were not prepared or committed.

Cons

Developing a quarterback

The Raiders need a coach with a plan on how to maximize the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, which almost certainly will be Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Tomlin has no track record of building a young quarterback.

He inherited Ben Roethlisberger, who had already won a Super Bowl with the Steelers before Tomlin arrived.

Since Roethlisberger retired, Tomlin and the Steelers have fallen short in their quest to find a championship-caliber quarterback. He deserves some blame.

Would take a trade

Tomlin is under contract through the 2026 season, and by resigning rather than getting fired, he remains under the Steelers’ control. The Raiders would have to trade for him. The Denver Broncos did that to secure Sean Payton three years ago, sending a first-round pick to the New Orleans Saints.

Then there’s the money

By all accounts, Tomlin is earmarked to do TV work, likely as early as next season. That is a cushy, lucrative proposition, especially with multiple networks likely to pursue him.

That means the Raiders would have to dig deep into their pockets to convince him to lead their rebuild.

It’s a compelling possibility, but considering the money, draft capital and lack of quarterback success, it doesn’t line up for the Raiders.

