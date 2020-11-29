Mistake-prone Raiders’ playoff hopes dented in rout by Falcons
ATLANTA — The Raiders were routed 43-6 by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a mistake-filled performance that dealt a setback to Las Vegas’ playoff hopes.
The Raiders (6-5) committed five turnovers and 11 penalties for 141 yards, and running back Josh Jacobs left late in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.
