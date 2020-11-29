65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Mistake-prone Raiders’ playoff hopes dented in rout by Falcons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2020 - 1:31 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) remains down after being sacked as Atlanta Falcons ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) remains down after being sacked as Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) looks to recover the football during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is strip sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackl ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is strip sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) forces a fumble as Las Vegas Raiders ...
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) forces a fumble as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked and offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walk off the field after the Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble by Carr during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sideline af ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sideline after he fumbled the football and the Atlanta Falcons recovered during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) remains on the field after being injured on a p ...
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) remains on the field after being injured on a play as Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter (77) looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Rya ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) and safety Sharrod Neasman (41) break up a pass in ...
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) and safety Sharrod Neasman (41) break up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) extends to try and make a catch over Atlanta Fal ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) extends to try and make a catch over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard (34) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) intercepts Atlanta Falcons quarterback Mat ...
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) intercepts Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2), not pictured, as strong safety Jeff Heath (38) runs alongside of him during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) is helped off the field by trainers after being ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) is helped off the field by trainers after being hurt as head coach Jon Gruden, right, looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform before the start of an NFL football game against the L ...
The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform before the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

ATLANTA — The Raiders were routed 43-6 by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a mistake-filled performance that dealt a setback to Las Vegas’ playoff hopes.

The Raiders (6-5) committed five turnovers and 11 penalties for 141 yards, and running back Josh Jacobs left late in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders, NFL playing more and more by the numbers
Raiders, NFL playing more and more by the numbers
2
Trayvon Mullen vs. Julio Jones a key matchup vs. Falcons
Trayvon Mullen vs. Julio Jones a key matchup vs. Falcons
3
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
4
Raiders announce inactive players for Falcons game
Raiders announce inactive players for Falcons game
5
Richie Incognito’s injury could signal end of NFL career
Richie Incognito’s injury could signal end of NFL career
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11, center) is upended by Las Vegas Raiders ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
By / RJ

Handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) breaks down the remaining 14 NFL games in Week 12, with analysis, trends and final scores.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, talks with head coach Jon Gruden during the se ...
Raiders, NFL playing more and more by the numbers
By / RJ

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has embraced analytics, noting that the organization takes “a lot of pride in being analytical” and uses “a lot of statistical data, tendencies.”