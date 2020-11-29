Mistake-prone Raiders’ playoff hopes dented in rout by Falcons

The Raiders (6-5) committed five turnovers and 11 penalties for 141 yards against the Falcons (4-7).

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) remains down after being sacked as Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) looks to recover the football during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is strip sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) forces a fumble as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked and offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walk off the field after the Atlanta Falcons recover a fumble by Carr during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sideline after he fumbled the football and the Atlanta Falcons recovered during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) remains on the field after being injured on a play as Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter (77) looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) and safety Sharrod Neasman (41) break up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) extends to try and make a catch over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard (34) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) intercepts Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2), not pictured, as strong safety Jeff Heath (38) runs alongside of him during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) is helped off the field by trainers after being hurt as head coach Jon Gruden, right, looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform before the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

ATLANTA — The Raiders were routed 43-6 by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a mistake-filled performance that dealt a setback to Las Vegas’ playoff hopes.

The Raiders (6-5) committed five turnovers and 11 penalties for 141 yards, and running back Josh Jacobs left late in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

