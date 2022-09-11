Mistakes cost Raiders in loss to Chargers

The Raiders were derailed by three interceptions thrown by Derek Carr, who was sacked five times.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) comes up short on a pass in front of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) during the first half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the field before an NFL game at SoFi Stadium between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) hugs owner Mark Davis before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs the ball after a catch under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) and safety Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) takes the field before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gestures to the crowd during the first half of a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans walk around a tailgate area before the start of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs the ball before getting tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) during the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans look on as they trail the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers cornerbacks Bryce Callahan (23) and Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the first half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fan Jose Salas, left, and Chargers fan Nick Gonzalez pose in front of SoFi Stadium before a game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs warms up before the start of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans have a heavy presence before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates wide receiver Davante Adams (17)’s touchdown with him during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A fan poses before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Raiders during the second half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans hold up signs and cheer before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hollywood Raider poses for a photo before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a touchdown under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark Acasio, also known as Gorilla Rilla, poses with fans for photos before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates a big catch over Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) and safety Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A view of SoFi Stadium before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) intercepts a ball intended for Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis, right, talks with an unidentified man before the start of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and linebacker Ty Shelby (59) sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers fans enter SoFi Stadium before an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs the ball during the first half of a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargersat SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reaches for the ball for an interception as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans walk around a tailgate area before the start of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Chargers fullback Zander Horvath (40) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Tre' McKitty (88) during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders owner MarK Davis takes the field before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) slides to the ground in front of Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans pose for photos before the start of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the first half of a NFL football game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) cools off before an NFL game at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the second half of a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch the second half of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) forces Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) to fumble the ball after a catch during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans Andrew Lopez, left, and Lester Gonzalez hold up their team flag at SoFi Stadium before the game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers fullback Zander Horvath (40) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Tre' McKitty (88) during the first half of a NFL football game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reaches for the ball for an interception as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) stretches before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans look on as their team trails against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch under pressure from Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) reacts after intercepting the the ball against the Raiders during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) embraces Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) after a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) throws a glove to a fan at the end of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, left, greets Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley after an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes the field at the end of a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Raiders lost 24-19. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A consistent message throughout Raiders training camp was that in order to learn how to win football games, a team must first learn how not to lose them.

They emphasized it. Talked about it. And at times, even self penalized themselves for big and small errors they committed in practice that were deemed self-inflicted.

The goal was to minimize the type of mistakes that draw the line that separates winning from losing. podcast

All of which made the 24-19 loss they suffered to the Chargers on Sunday so frustrating. The Raiders failed to heed their most ardent offseason lesson, and it cost them a football game they could have won.

Three Derek Carr interceptions, each of them the result of what Carr described as his own overly aggressive play, sabotaged the Raiders in a season-opening loss against a division rival they fully understand must be dealt with in the loaded AFC West.

“That’s on me,” Carr said. “That’s decisions, being way too aggressive in certain moments.”

It turned out to be the key to the game.

“It doesn’t matter what type of turnovers they are, you’re just giving the other team extra opportunities to do something with the ball,” said Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. “ I thought they made a few good plays on the ball, obviously. But before you can win, you have to figure out how to not lose the game.”

In and around the interceptions were mental breakdowns that tight end Darren Waller said led to “blown assignments” and a shaky first game for an offensive line that surrendered five sacks of Carr.

In an otherwise evenly matched game — one the Raiders still had a chance to win late in the fourth quarter — it was their own mistakes that led to their demise.

“We did too many good things,” Carr said, expressing a frustration that was felt locker room-wide at SoFi Stadium. Only to be haunted by demons they believe they had exorcised.

“The things that we set out to do as far as standards, we didn’t accomplish today,” Waller said.

That will lead to a little bit of soul searching this week as they flush this loss and brace for the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“You’ve got to look at it from a standpoint of being urgent about getting better and being honest about what it looks like,” Waller said.

To be sure, the Raiders left Los Angeles with plenty of positives to build upon. They played the Chargers to a push in total yards (365 to 320) and first downs (18 to 18) and finished with fewer penalties than the Chargers, three to five.

And in spite of the turnovers — one of which led to a late first-half touchdown that pushed the Chargers lead to 17-3 lead at halftime, and another that occurred at the Chargers 2-yard-line that denied the Raiders a chance to cut into a 24-13 deficit — they still had possession of the ball with 3:30 remaining, down by five points, with a chance to drive for the game-winning touchdown.

“The opportunity to win was there,” left tackle Kolton Miller said.

That the Raiders played themselves into a position to win — thanks primarily to a defense that held the Chargers to just seven points in the second half — was a source of both frustration and hope. But with 16 games still left to play, the Raiders pledge to put the good and the bad in proper perspective.

As Waller said, to avoid “beating yourself over the head with a sledgehammer. Because it’s a marathon.” Added Carr: “We’re not going to overly freak out.”

Adams was brilliant in his Raiders debut, collecting 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. That it came in a loss was disappointing, but Adams seemed confident the miscues were a matter of inefficiency rather than talent.

“Nobody wins the season in Week 1,” Adams said. “We’re going to be hard on ourselves because that’s the type of team we are and the type of players we have. But we’ll find a way we could have performed better so we can capitalize on some more of those opportunities.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.