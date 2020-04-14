National experts expect Raiders to take a receiver

A compilation of mock NFL drafts showed the Raiders are most likely to draft a wide receiver at No. 12, but they were much more torn about the 19th pick.

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy can't catch a pass in the end zone during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) walks back to the sideline during the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) scores a touchdown ahead of a takle by Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11), during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) goes up for a pass against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tyrique McGhee (26) during the second half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The consensus by NFL experts is the Raiders are coming out of the first round of the draft with a wide receiver, and that player probably will be taken with the 12th pick.

The Raiders own the 12th and 19th selections in the draft, which is April 23-25.

Among the notable NFL-related websites, only CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson stood out by not projecting that the Raiders will take a receiver. He went with Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 12 and Texas Christian cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 19.

Either Wilson will come out looking like a genius or his projections will be seen as a simple outlier. No other experts projected either player would be moving to Las Vegas.

That includes the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill, who on April 4 forecast the Raiders would select Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 12 and Louisiana State linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 19.

Among the nine national experts, four said the Raiders would go with Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 12, and three others tabbed Lamb.

There was a big difference in opinions for No. 19, with only Queen being chosen by more than one national expert. Two, Peter Schrager and Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com, predicted he would be a Raider.

