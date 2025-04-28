National experts’ grades for Raiders’ 2025 NFL draft are pouring in

Here is a look at what national outlets are saying about the Raiders’ first draft under general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll, including final grades.

Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter (10) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech (18) pulls in a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

General manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll have received positive reviews from around the league for their first draft in charge of the Raiders.

The duo was particularly strong on Day 2, with a couple of trades that allowed them to stockpile extra picks in a class that was considered deep, but not spectacular.

Needs were addressed, and several players with identifiable traits were brought in with the hope Carroll can find a way to utilize those skill sets.

Here are some reviews from national publications of the Raiders’ draft:

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: B

Summary: Kiper said he’d usually downgrade a team for selecting a running back (Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty) so early, but he excused it because the Raiders were in a unique position of needing to “make a splash.”

Quotable: “It’s easy to get excited about the offensive upgrades and forget about the defensive turnover, though. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Tre’von Moehrig and Robert Spillane losses could hurt. Darien Porter was the only defensive pick before Round 4. He’s speedy, but he’s still learning the cornerback position after switching from receiver. Tonka Hemingway is an undersized 3-technique, and I’m not positive how fellow defensive tackle JJ Pegues fits into the mix. I wonder if he’s more of a fullback in the pros.

“… The pair of Day 2 trade-backs was good business. … Las Vegas took some swings in the late rounds because of these trades, and it ended up with 11 picks.”

Yahoo! Sports: B+

Summary: Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, who co-wrote the grades, were particularly intrigued by the selection of Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter, who is still fairly new to the position but brings elite traits and a unique fit for what Carroll likes to do on defense.

Quotable: “Did you really think the offensive coordinator (Chip Kelly) who signed Ryan Mathews and DeMarco Murray in one offseason and the head coach (Pete Carroll) who was addicted to taking running backs at his old job were going to pass on a blue-chip running back prospect? Ashton Jeanty is going to be a lot of fun in Kelly’s offense and will be on the field early and often.

“Jack Bech is a strong complementary receiver with great hands, a feel for beating zone, some real (yards after catch) ability and can fill a lot of roles on an offense. I really liked the Raiders taking two swings on project offensive tackles Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant on back-to-back picks, too. Might as well stack the odds in your favor, right? Wideout Dont’e Thornton Jr. adds more speed to the offense and QB Tommy Mellott is a fun offensive weapon type to work with. Fun class for the Raiders.”

Bleacher Report: A+

Summary: The site’s scouting department grades drafts based on management of the process and addressing needs, lauding the Raiders for the acquisition of additional assets in the middle rounds.

Quotable: “The Raiders traded down twice near the top of Round 2, adding some valuable capital in a draft that was believed to have depth in the middle rounds. They still managed to add another potential playmaker in TCU wide receiver Jack Bech, a physical, reliable possession receiver who should complement the rest of Las Vegas’ receiving corps.

“Dont’e Thornton Jr. may be more of a project but should add big-play speed to Las Vegas’ receiving corps. Jeanty, Bech, Thornton, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers should form the foundation of a potent multi-faceted offense in 2025.

“Darien Porter has the skills needed to be an early contributor in the secondary, while Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant will help solidify the Raiders’ offensive line depth.

“Las Vegas added some quality defensive depth later in the draft and finally settled on a developmental quarterback in North Dakota State’s Cam Miller. However, this draft was all about finding the pieces needed to field a Pete Caroll team — one with a dominant ground game, strong offensive line and physical defense. In that regard, this class looks terrific.”

Eric Froton, NBC Sports: B

Summary: The Raiders were given credit for addressing soft spots on the roster with multiple prospects who will have a chance to develop.

Quotable: “The Raiders had 11 picks to work with and proceeded to attack their perceived weaknesses with multiple players at each position. … Jack Bech has plus size and ability to separate on the break, while Dont’e Thornton is one of the fastest wideouts in the class. Darien Porter is a converted wideout who has freaky traits and size to become a stable CB2. From there the Raiders drafted two consecutive OTs and DTs before bringing in a pair of FCS signal callers. Las Vegas was very aggressive addressing positions of need and should net a few core contributors out of their super-sized draft class.”

Nate Davis, USA Today: A-

Summary: Davis ranked the Raiders as having the third-best draft of any team.

Quotable: “No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty was one of this draft’s few apparent blue-chippers and should instantly catalyze what was the league’s worst ground game in 2024. Aside from being inspirational, second-rounder Jack Bech might immediately emerge as new QB Geno Smith’s top wide receiver. Third-rounders Darien Porter, a corner, and Charles Grant, an offensive tackle, could wind up as high-quality starters at mid-range draft cost. Seemingly nice debut by rookie GM John Spytek.”

Rob Rang, Fox Sports: A

Summary: Rang credited the Raiders for completing an overhaul to the roster that started with the acquisition of quarterback Geno Smith.

Quotable: “Jeanty deserves praise, but so does the rest of the Raiders’ incoming class. I especially loved the Raiders’ Day 2 picks. Wideout Jack Bech is going to quickly emerge as one of Smith’s favorite targets. Darien Porter was born to play cornerback for Carroll, with the former wideout-turned-defender taking the same path to the NFL as Richard Sherman and Tariq Woolen. The Raiders also nabbed two of the more underrated blockers in this class, in the durable and dependable Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant.

“The back-to-back selections of small-school quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller probably raised plenty of eyebrows, but the former is an elite athlete whose future could be at receiver. The Raiders needed a renaissance … and this draft is the perfect capper to an offseason that delivered it.”

