Needs met on Day 1, Raiders free to add talent on Day 2

The Raiders filled their two biggest needs in the first round of the NFL draft, but there are still plenty of options to fill more holes on Day Two.

Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., right, runs a ball as Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler misses a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. USC won 49-35. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

With the Raiders addressing wide receiver and cornerback with the selections of Alabama’s Henry Ruggs and Ohio State’s Damon Arnette on day one of the NFL draft, they now turn their attention to Friday’s second day.

The Raiders presently have three third-round picks — No. 80, 81 and 91 — and the addition of Ruggs and Arnette will allow them to go in a number of different directions.

General manager Mike Mayock talked extensively during the evaluation process about the great depth of the wide receiver class this year, and even with Ruggs in hand, it isn’t out of the question they take another wide receiver in the third round.

Among the prospects still remaining, Southern California’s Michael Pittman, Clemson’s Tee Higgins, Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool, Baylor’s Denzel Mims, and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault could be enticing to the Raiders.

Safety is also a position of need, and Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr., Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyler Dugger, Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, Utah’s Terrell Burgess, California’s Ashtyn Davis, Louisiana State’s Grant Delpit and Southern Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn represent great value.

The Raiders went heavy at linebacker in free agency but could use another starter alongside newcomers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. Still available are Wisconsin’s Zack Baun, Wyoming’s Logan Wilson, Michigan’s Josh Uche and Ohio State’s Maik Harrison.

Although Josh Jacobs established himself as one of the league’s top young running backs, don’t rule out the Raiders adding a backup among a talented group of prospects still on the board.

That group includes Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Utah’s Zack Moss, Boston College’s A.J. Dillon and UCLA’s Joshua Kelley.

