New-look line once again offensive in Raiders’ loss to Bears

The Raiders made changes up front, but still couldn’t create much room for the offense in a 20-9 loss to Chicago at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) leaps over Chicago Bears inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (44) before getting tackled by cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) looks down at Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after sacking him during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lies on the ground after an injury during the second half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lead out of the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leaves the field after his team's loss against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) leaps over to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touche down against Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) eludes Chicago Bears cornerback Duke Shelley (20) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) eludes Chicago Bears defenders during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) eludes Chicago Bears defenders during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tackled by Chicago Bears defenders during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tackled by the Chicago Bears defenders during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Josh Jacobs believes in his offensive line. He thinks it’s only a matter of time before they start opening up lanes for him and the rest of the backfield.

The Raiders’ running back admits the process of getting to that point can be frustrating at times.

“If you watch film like I watch film, sometimes on plays I’m like, ‘(Expletive), I don’t know what you want me to do,’” he said after gaining just 48 yards on 15 carries in a 20-9 home loss to the Bears on Sunday. “But I’m very optimistic about the guys getting better. I believe in them.”

The group will have to improve if the Raiders hope to accomplish their goals this season. It was once again a primary factor Sunday as they suffered a second consecutive loss.

Coach Jon Gruden and the offensive staff made a major move to try to speed up the process, moving first-round pick Alex Leatherwood from right tackle to right guard and giving Brandon Parker the start at right tackle.

The early returns weren’t overly encouraging. The offense managed just 71 rushing yards on 22 carries with a long gain of 11. Quarterback Derek Carr was also under constant pressure, including three sacks.

Then there were the penalties. The Raiders committed a total of 10, with the offensive line one of the main culprits.

“Obviously, we’re trying to find our right mix up front,” Gruden said. “I’m not going to point to the offensive line, but it was Parker’s first game starting today. Alex Leatherwood moved in to right guard. … We’re struggling right now to run the football and obviously, our pass protection has to get better as well.

“We did drop some passes that really hurt us, but the penalties have got to stop.”

The Raiders have eclipsed 100 yards on the ground as a team just once this season in the win over the Dolphins in which they averaged a season-high 4.0 yards per carry.

It’s clear the team is missing veteran stalwarts Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson, who were cap casualties this offseason.

Jacobs says the group will keep grinding until they get it right.

“I see the way they work each day, so I think it’s just a matter of time before we start putting the pieces together,” he said. “A lot of those guys are young. This is their first time going through playing on this level.

“Alex hasn’t played guard since 2018. It’s a short week and he had to come in and play against a good defensive front. So I’m proud of him and how he battled.”

Carr wants to watch the tape before offering a full assessment, but he didn’t feel Leatherwood’s move inside created any glaring problems.

“I’m not watching him (specifically), but it felt like he did a good job in that spot,” Carr said. “It’s new for him. I thought he was physical, which he always is. I think Brandon did a great job, too.”

Going against Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn is no picnic, even for experienced linemen, Carr said. “Those are two really tough rushers to block, a really good front. Obviously, they got home a lot today.

“But I don’t think (Leatherwood) played bad or anything. It wasn’t anything glaring to me. … But again, I haven’t seen the film.”

That will happen over the next 24 hours. There probably won’t be any popcorn.

