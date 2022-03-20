67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

New Raider Davante Adams thanks Packers organization, fans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2022 - 3:43 pm
 
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Mackensie Alexan ...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Mackensie Alexander during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Newly acquired wide receiver Davante Adams posted on Instagram that he’s excited to get started with the Raiders, but also expressed great appreciation for his eight seasons with the Packers.

He thanked the Packers’ front office, his former teammates and the Green Bay fans.

Adams said wearing the Packers’ uniform was “one of the greatest honors of my life. From day one, you welcomed a kid from the Bay with open arms and made me and my family feel at home there.”

The Raiders acquired Adams in a blockbuster deal Thursday, sending the Packers their first- and second-round picks for next month’s NFL draft in Las Vegas. He has had at least 110 receptions in three of the past four seasons.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
3
Raiders’ aggressive revamping of roster figures to continue
Raiders’ aggressive revamping of roster figures to continue
4
Raiders mailbag: An extension for Derek Carr? Who plays RT?
Raiders mailbag: An extension for Derek Carr? Who plays RT?
5
Raiders notebook: Cornerback excited about new team
Raiders notebook: Cornerback excited about new team
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST