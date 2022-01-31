New Raiders coach eager to know Derek Carr better

Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels spoke by phone over the weekend, the first step in building the all-critical relationship between the head coach and quarterback.

Raiders owner Mark Davis introduces new coach Josh McDaniels, left, and new general manager Dave Ziegler, right. Photo by Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

As is always the case when it comes to the Raiders, the subject of Derek Carr didn’t take long to come up during the introductory press conferences with new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Monday.

McDaniels and Ziegler, who the Raiders pried away from the New England Patriots as the fresh new faces of their football operation, barely got through their hellos before Carr came up in the discussion.

“Derek’s won a lot of games in this league. I have a lot of respect for him,” McDaniels said.

Carr and McDaniels spoke by phone over the weekend, the first step in them building the all-critical relationship between the head coach and quarterback. The next step is sitting down and getting to know one another.

“Looking forward to actually getting to meet him and get to know him as a person and human being, and then getting to work in terms of developing our offense this year, what it’s going to be,” McDaniels said.

It was obvious by McDaniels’ words, though, that having Carr in place was a big part of the allure of taking the Raiders job.

“There’s no question we have the capacity and capability of winning with Derek here,” McDaniels said. “We all know that.”

