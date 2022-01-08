New Raiders coach? Future of Derek Carr? Fans have questions

There is growing speculation the Raiders will take some big swings at big-time candidates. The hunch is a different head coach will be on the sideline next season.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Raiders are a win away from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Their fan base is understandably excited. And not just for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Win or lose, the Raiders’ immediate future is filled with questions. Fans are wondering about the long-term future of Derek Carr and whether interim head coach Rich Bisaccia returns or a big-name replacement is hired. They also wonder if general manager Mike Mayock has earned the opportunity to stick around.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

ledtear ن(@ledtear): Let’s say the Raiders make it to the playoffs and are out after one game. Hire Rich Bisaccia or look outside?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: Regardless of what happens in terms of the playoffs, the Raiders will have to have an interview process to determine who their permanent head coach will be. That is part of the NFL’s Rooney Rule mandate. Even if Bisaccia gets the job, there has to be an interview process that involves minority candidates.

The sense is, the Raiders will consider Bisaccia. But there is growing speculation they also will take some big swings at big-time candidates such as Jim Harbaugh, Dabo Swinney and David Shaw.

The hunch is, a different head coach will be on the sideline next season.

Lincoln Nick(@Dalerich81): Do you think the roster is going to be completely turned over if we get a new coach and general manager next season?

VB: On the contrary, the Raiders’ talented young roster makes this an attractive job for prospective candidates. Obviously, some tweaks and improvements are needed, but by no means is this a complete rebuild.

So to answer the question, no.

Anthony Flores(@AnthonyFlores57): If Rich Bisaccia does not get the job, do you think he’d be retained as special teams coordinator or would there be a sense of awkwardness with keeping him?

VB: A few years ag0, the Los Angeles Rams named long-time special teams coach John Fassel as interim head coach upon firing Jeff Fisher.

Fassel, it should be noted, went right back to being the special teams coach the next season after the Rams hired Sean McVay as the permanent coach.

Bisaccia will have plenty of options around the NFL, remaining with the Raiders will be one of them.

Sean Fuentes (@trooper91): How are Josh Jacobs’ ribs. He looked like he was in pain every time he hit the ground last Sunday.

VB: The rib injury meant Jacobs was limited in practice this week, so clearly he is dealing with it. No doubt that is a painful injury. He is going to have to gut it out on Sunday. It might mean more time for Peyton Barber and Jalen Richard.

Shawn Johnson (@Godfather_JS): What are the chances they extend Derek Carr this offseason, regardless what happens Sunday? I feel like he deserves it.

VB: Carr has shown tremendous leadership and timely play, which would lead you to believe he has solidified himself as worthy of an extension.

That said, any new head coach that is hired will have a big say in that.

McGillicutty (@CrownAndCigar): Rank the top three needs this offseason. Mine are #1 OL, #2 DT, #3 WR.

VB: That is a good list. Free agency might be where they turn at all three positions, with the draft then supplementing whatever work they did in free agency.

