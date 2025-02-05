New Raiders offensive coordinator meets with media — WATCH LIVE

New Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will meet with the media Wednesday.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly laughs during practice in Carson, Calif., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, ahead of Rose Bowl College Football Playoff game against Oregon. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

New Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly meets with the media Wednesday for the first time since he was hired.

Kelly spent last season as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and helped the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff national championship. He is expected to become the NFL’s highest paid assistant coach with a deal that averages $6 million per year.

Kelly previously coached Oregon and UCLA at the college level and the Eagles and 49ers in the NFL.