Raiders News

New Raiders offensive coordinator meets with media — WATCH LIVE

Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly laughs during practice in Carson, Calif., Monday, D ...
Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly laughs during practice in Carson, Calif., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, ahead of Rose Bowl College Football Playoff game against Oregon. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2025 - 10:48 am
 
Updated February 5, 2025 - 11:08 am

New Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly meets with the media Wednesday for the first time since he was hired.

Kelly spent last season as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and helped the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff national championship. He is expected to become the NFL’s highest paid assistant coach with a deal that averages $6 million per year.

Kelly previously coached Oregon and UCLA at the college level and the Eagles and 49ers in the NFL.

