New time for Raiders-Jaguars game announced

Fans leave their seats to seek shelter during a weather alert that delayed the start of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CANTON, Ohio — The Raiders’ coaching debut of Josh McDaniels was put on pause when a severe rainstorm rolled into Canton about 30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff.

The Raiders and Jaguars retreated to their locker rooms during warmups prior to the Hall of Fame game, and fans at Tom Benson Stadium were urged to seek shelter. The players returned for warmups at 5:20 p.m. after the storm passed. The game is expected to kick off at 5:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

