New time for Raiders-Jaguars game announced
The Raiders’ coaching debut of Josh McDaniels was put on pause when a severe rainstorm rolled into Canton about 30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff.
CANTON, Ohio — The Raiders’ coaching debut of Josh McDaniels was put on pause when a severe rainstorm rolled into Canton about 30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff.
The Raiders and Jaguars retreated to their locker rooms during warmups prior to the Hall of Fame game, and fans at Tom Benson Stadium were urged to seek shelter. The players returned for warmups at 5:20 p.m. after the storm passed. The game is expected to kick off at 5:40 p.m.
Related: How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars Hall of Fame Game
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.