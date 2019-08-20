Newest ‘Hard Knocks’ trailer focuses on Raiders’ Antonio Brown

A trailer for the new episode was released earlier in the day featuring Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown

Episode three of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” airs Tuesday night. A trailer for the new episode was released earlier in the day featuring Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has had his fair share of the spotlight on the show thus far. The trailer shows Brown lacing up his shoes and discussing his efforts to address issues with his injured foot and his helmet. “Too much noise right now,” Brown says. “More work, less noise.”

The new episode is available on HBO GO and HBO NOW at 7 p.m. and will air on television at 10 p.m.

