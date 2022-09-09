NFC East: Will Jalen Hurts take next step in Philadelphia?

The Eagles were aggressive this offseason in building a talented roster around third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, who needs to find consistency to unseat the Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts takes part in drills at the Miami Dolphins' NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Philadelphia Eagles

KEY ADDITIONS: WR A.J. Brown, LB Haason Reddick, CB James Bradberry, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DT Jordan Davis

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: WR/TE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, CB Steven Nelson, DT Hassan Ridgeway

OUTLOOK: This year should serve as a referendum on third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles took a swing by trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown to go along with DeVonta Smith and used some of their other capital to invest in their defense. Hurts has been good in spots, but still has a bit too much inconsistency to his game. The division is there for the taking for the improving Eagles if he can cut down on those deficiencies.

FINISH: First

Dallas Cowboys

KEY ADDITIONS: DE Dante Fowler, WR James Washington, OT Tyler Smith, DE Sam Williams, WR Jalen Tolbert

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: WR Amari Cooper, DE Randy Gregory, G Connor Williams, WR Cedrick Wilson, OT La’el Collins, K Greg Zuerlein

OUTLOOK: The Cowboys are a slight favorite over the Eagles in the division after winning the NFC East by three games over Philadelphia last season. Quarterback Dak Prescott is very good and there are enough pieces around him to repeat, though the injury suffered by left tackle Tyron Smith in the preseason could be a devastating blow. It’s hard not to see the Cowboys taking enough of a step back to open the door for the Eagles to walk through.

FINISH: Second

New York Giants

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Tyrod Taylor, DT Justin Ellis, DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, OT Evan Neal, WR Wan’Dale Robinson

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: TE Evan Engram, CB James Bradberry, DE Lorenzo Carter, TE Kyle Rudolph, S Jabrill Peppers, OG Will Hernandez, DT Danny Shelton, CB Logan Ryan, WR Dante Pettis, OT Nate Solder

OUTLOOK: Brian Daboll gets his shot to prove how his success as an offensive coordinator can translate into victories as coach. He will need to maximize the ability of Daniel Jones after stockpiling receivers and get a healthy season out of running back Saquon Barkley. While Daboll’s offense will get much of the attention, new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale needs to find a way to help his unit slow down the run.

FINISH: Third

Washington Commanders

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Carson Wentz, OG Andrew Norwell, OG Trai Turner, WR Jahan Dotson, RB Brian Robinson

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: OG Brandon Scherff, S Landon Collins, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, OG Ereck Flowers

OUTLOOK: The next contender in the organization’s long search for a franchise quarterback is Wentz, a familiar face to NFC East fans after his time in Philadelphia. Wentz actually showed flashes of his immense talent last season in Indianapolis, but the mistakes were maddening for Colts fans. The embarrassing loss to the Jaguars in the season finale was the last straw. Now Ron Rivera will take his shot at resurrecting the former first-round pick.

FINISH: Fourth