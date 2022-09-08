NFC North: Can 2-time defending MVP do it again?

If Aaron Rodgers is going to lead the Packers to another division title, he’ll have to do it without star wide receiver Davante Adams, who was dealt in the offseason.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs a drill before an NFL football joint practice session with the New Orleans Saints Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay

Packers

KEY ADDITIONS: DT Jarran Reed, WR Sammy Watkins, LB Quay Walker, DT Devonte Wyatt, WR Christian Watson, WR Romeo Doubs

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: WR Davante Adams, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, OG Lucas Patrick, OG Billy Turner

OUTLOOK: There aren’t usually questions about a passing attack led by a back-to-back MVP at quarterback. Then again, it’s not often a team loses perhaps the best wide receiver in the game. The Packers did their best to piece together a receiving corps after Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders, and it would be foolish to bet against Aaron Rodgers. Still, the concerns are legitimate. But the Packers do have enough talent elsewhere to have success.

FINISH: First

Minnesota

Vikings

KEY ADDITIONS: OLB Za’Darius Smith, DT Harrison Phillips, LB Jordan Hicks, S Lewis Cine, CB Andrew Booth

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: TE Tyler Conklin, S Xavier Woods, LB Anthony Barr, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Sheldon Richardson, WR Albert Wilson

OUTLOOK: The name Kirk Cousins is never going to inspire excitement, but the excessive criticisms have probably gone a bit too far. He’s a capable quarterback who now has one of the best receivers in the league, Justin Jefferson, at his disposal. He also has an offensive-minded coach in Kevin O’Connell taking over for old-school Mike Zimmer. O’Connell comes over from the Super Bowl-champion Rams and should open up the offense.

FINISH: Second

Detroit

Lions

VS. RAIDERS: Dec. 18, Allegiant Stadium

KEY ADDITIONS: WR D.J. Chark, CB Mike Hughes, LB Jarrad Davis, DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DT Nick Williams, S Dean Marlowe, WR Khadarel Hodge

OUTLOOK: Jan. 5, 1992. The date is etched in the memory of longtime Lions fans because it marks the only time the team has won a playoff game since 1957. Coach Dan Campbell has the passion and energy to turn it around, but he realizes it’s a process. Even though they still may be a year or two away, the Lions are putting together a roster in Campbell’s image and there is real belief for the first time in a very long time. Just not quite yet.

FINISH: Third

Chicago

Bears

KEY ADDITIONS: DT Justin Jones, WR N’Keal Harry, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, OG Lucas Patrick, WR Byron Pringle, OT Riley Reiff

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: WR Allen Robinson, DE Khalil Mack, DE Akiem Hicks, RB Damien Williams, WR Marquise Goodwin, TE Jimmy Graham, LB Danny Trevathan, RB Tarik Cohen

OUTLOOK: The Bears can’t really block anyone and they lost most of the heart and soul of their defense this offseason through trades and free agency. Still, they try to rebuild under new coach Matt Eberflus, who had success as a defensive coordinator with the Colts. Quarterback Justin Fields will be fun to watch, even when he’s running for his life. There’s just not enough on the roster yet to think this team can have much success.

FINISH: Fourth