NFC South: Bucs have more than enough to win division

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

KEY ADDITIONS: TE Kyle Rudolph, WR Russell Gage, G Shaq Mason, DT Akiem Hicks, S Logan Ryan

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: TE Rob Gronkowski, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones

OUTLOOK: The Bucs lost quite a bit from last year’s team — and going back a season before, from their Super Bowl championship team. That includes their head coach, Bruce Arians, who is replaced by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. But in an otherwise weak division, Tom Brady, the bevy of weapons he has and a stingy defense should be able to claim another division title. That’s assuming the issues that cost Brady time in training camp don’t linger.

FINISH: First

New Orleans Saints

KEY ADDITIONS: S Tyrann Mathieu, WR Chris Olave, WR Jarvis Landry

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: OT Terron Armstead, LB Kwon Alexander, S Marcus Williams

OUTLOOK: Sean Payton has been replaced by Dennis Allen as head coach, which means the Saints will transition from an offensive-based team to more of a defensive-focused club. Until they find their quarterback of the future — for now, Jameis Winston will hold it down — that is probably a good thing. The roller coaster that results with Winston is a team that typically hovers around .500. That should be enough to claim second place in the division, but little else.

FINISH: Second

Carolina Panthers

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Baker Mayfield, G Austin Corbett, P Johnny Hekker

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: RB Ameer Abdullah, CB Stephon Gilmore

OUTLOOK: Does anyone else have the feeling the Baker Mayfield redemption story begins here? With his former Cleveland Browns up first on the schedule? This can go either way, no doubt, and no one is betting on Mayfield and the Panthers as any sort of sure thing. But if he’s healthy and can focus on being mature, he has enough talent to quarterback a winning team. With Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson as weapons, he has a fighting chance.

FINISH: Third

Atlanta Falcons

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Marcus Mariota, CB Casey Hayward, WR Drake London

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: QB Matt Ryan, S Duron Harmon, RB Mike Davis

OUTLOOK: Marcus Mariota, the former Raiders backup, immediately becomes one of the feel-good, root-for stories of the season. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to get his career back on track in a familiar system, with few expectations. He will trigger an offense that will eventually add Drake London to emerging tight end Kyle Pitts, who is in line to blossom into one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL. There isn’t a whole lot else to feel good about.

FINISH: Fourth