Raiders

NFL announces date of Raiders-Browns game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2021 - 1:18 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the 1 ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the 1st quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders’ game in Cleveland against the Browns has been officially moved to Saturday, Dec. 18.

The game was one of five on the NFL schedule that was slated to be played either on Saturday or Sunday that weekend.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

THE LATEST
Los Angeles Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) grits his teeth as he attempts to gain more y ...
Former Raiders fullback dies from ALS
The Associated Press

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 57.