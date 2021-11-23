NFL announces date of Raiders-Browns game

The NFL announced that the Raiders will play the Browns in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 18. It was one of five games that weekend that could have been played on Saturday or Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the 1st quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders’ game in Cleveland against the Browns has been officially moved to Saturday, Dec. 18.

The game was one of five on the NFL schedule that was slated to be played either on Saturday or Sunday that weekend.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

