NFL announces date of Raiders-Browns game
The NFL announced that the Raiders will play the Browns in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 18. It was one of five games that weekend that could have been played on Saturday or Sunday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
