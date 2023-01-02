NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18

The league announced a change of dates for the Raiders’ season-finale against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders’ season will end a day earlier than expected.

The AFC West rivalry game between the Raiders and Chiefs has been flexed into the Saturday afternoon time slot on ABC and ESPN, the league announced late Sunday.

Kickoff will be 1:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

While the Raiders have been eliminated from postseason contention, the Chiefs could still earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory should the Buffalo Bills lose either of their final two games.

Kansas City defeated the Raiders 30-29 on Oct. 10 as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit.

A game between Tennessee and Jacksonville that will determine the AFC South champion was also moved to 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

