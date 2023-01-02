NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
The league announced a change of dates for the Raiders’ season-finale against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders’ season will end a day earlier than expected.
The AFC West rivalry game between the Raiders and Chiefs has been flexed into the Saturday afternoon time slot on ABC and ESPN, the league announced late Sunday.
Kickoff will be 1:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.
While the Raiders have been eliminated from postseason contention, the Chiefs could still earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory should the Buffalo Bills lose either of their final two games.
Kansas City defeated the Raiders 30-29 on Oct. 10 as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit.
A game between Tennessee and Jacksonville that will determine the AFC South champion was also moved to 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
