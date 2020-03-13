NFL bans in-person visits with draft prospects

In response to the Coronavirus, the NFL is putting restrictions in travel and in-person visits with draft prospects

Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Out of concern for spread of the coronavirus, the NFL is forbidding teams from setting up in-person meetings with draft eligible prospects and sending club personnel, including coaches and scouts, to visit with draft prospects, the league announced Friday.

The new policy, which was formulated with the assistance of the NFL’s in-house medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, and medical experts from the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was laid out in a memo sent to all 32 teams. It will go into effect at the end of the business day Friday.

The league did not put a timeline on the length of the new policy.

In lieu of in-person visits, clubs can conduct telephone or video conferences with prospects provided they are all reported to the Player Personnel Department upon completion along with call participants, dates and time and the length of the call.

The league is also applying the following new restrictions to the use of phone or video conferences: Clubs can schedule no more than three telephone or video conferences with an individual draft-eligible player each week and calls and conferences can not exceed one hour.

