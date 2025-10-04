NFL broadcaster, scheduled to call Raiders-Colts game, stabbed in Indianapolis

Fox NFL analyst Mark Sanchez was in stable condition after being stabbed early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis. He was scheduled to call the Raiders-Colts game Sunday.

3 things to know about Colts: Jones thriving thanks to ex-UNLV QB

Mark Sanchez walks on the field before an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

INDIANAPOLIS — Former NFL quarterback and Fox analyst Mark Sanchez was in stable condition at a local hospital after being stabbed early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.

Sanchez, 38, was scheduled to call the Raiders’ game against the Colts on Sunday.

Fox did not offer many details in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

According to reports, police received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for an incident involving two injured people, one of them Sanchez.

Sanchez, a former USC star who played eight seasons in the NFL, was rushed to a local hospital.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.