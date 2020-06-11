NFL cancels in-person minicamps for rest of offseason

As expected, the NFL on Thursday officially cancelled in-person minicamps due to remaining concerns about COVID-19. Teams will officially gather for the first time at training camp.

The shield logo is installed at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility in Henderson in Henderson, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The NFL has cancelled in-person minicamps, a high-ranking league source confirmed Thursday.

As a result, Raiders players and coaches will not gather as a full group until the start of training camp in late July at their new facility in Henderson.

In addition, the league informed all 32 teams that virtual OTA’s will be extended to June 26, although it will be up to each team whether or not they push their offseason programs to that deadline.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

