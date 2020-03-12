NFL cancels league meeting, keeps free agency on track

Despite widespread concerns about coronavirus, the NFL currently has no plans to change the start of free agency, according to a league spokesman.

However, the NFL has canceled its spring meeting, which was scheduled for March 29 – April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla.

While many professional and college sports leagues have canceled their events, the start of the new league year is something that can be conducted remotely. The “legal tampering” period, where agents and teams may negotiate contracts, is scheduled to begin on Monday. Contracts may be agreed to and signed starting 1 p.m. Wednesday.

But during the “legal tampering” period, no player may take an in-person visit with a team, cutting the risk of travel.

As for the canceled league meeting, the NFL has another set of meetings scheduled for May 19-20 in Los Angeles. Traditionally, the meetings in March are for discussions about rules and procedures for the upcoming season. Those are now expected to take place in May, with coaches and general managers attending.

“We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant,” the NFL said in a statement.

According to multiple reports, the NFL will hold a conference call with teams on Thursday to discuss events happening soon on the calendar — including the NFL Draft scheduled from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

