NFL changes time for Raiders’ decisive game against Chargers
Their regular-season finale against the Chargers, which will determine their playoff fate, has been flexed to “Sunday Night Football.”
The Raiders’ path to a playoff berth will include a worthy stage.
The NFL announced late Sunday that the Raiders’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 9 has been flexed to “Sunday Night Football.” The kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. at it will be televised on KSNV-3.
The winner of the game will make the postseason as a wild card in the AFC while the loser would need help, mainly in the form of Jacksonville upsetting Indianapolis.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos now will play a Saturday afternoon doubleheader (1:30 p.m.) followed by the Dallas Cowboys playing at the Philadelphia Eagles (5:15 p.m.).
Vincent Bonsignore, Las Vegas Review-Journal