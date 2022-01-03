34°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

NFL changes time for Raiders’ decisive game against Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2022 - 8:44 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2022 - 8:53 pm
Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrate a ...
Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrate after defeating the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders’ path to a playoff berth will include a worthy stage.

The NFL announced late Sunday that the Raiders’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 9 has been flexed to “Sunday Night Football.” The kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. at it will be televised on KSNV-3.

The winner of the game will make the postseason as a wild card in the AFC while the loser would need help, mainly in the form of Jacksonville upsetting Indianapolis.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos now will play a Saturday afternoon doubleheader (1:30 p.m.) followed by the Dallas Cowboys playing at the Philadelphia Eagles (5:15 p.m.).

Vincent Bonsignore, Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ: Raiders
1
DeSean Jackson says NFL made him remove cleats honoring Madden
DeSean Jackson says NFL made him remove cleats honoring Madden
2
Raiders win away from hard-to-believe late run to playoffs
Raiders win away from hard-to-believe late run to playoffs
3
NFL changes time for Raiders’ decisive game against Chargers
NFL changes time for Raiders’ decisive game against Chargers
4
Carson Wentz off COVID list, Raiders activate key players
Carson Wentz off COVID list, Raiders activate key players
5
Graney: Resilient Raiders have playoff fate in their hands
Graney: Resilient Raiders have playoff fate in their hands
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Kenyan Drake (23) for a r ...
Raiders vs. Colts play-by-play
RJ

The Raiders are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive once again on the road at the Colts.