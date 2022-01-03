NFL changes time for Raiders’ decisive game against Chargers

Their regular-season finale against the Chargers, which will determine their playoff fate, has been flexed to “Sunday Night Football.”

Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrate after defeating the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders’ path to a playoff berth will include a worthy stage.

The NFL announced late Sunday that the Raiders’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 9 has been flexed to “Sunday Night Football.” The kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. at it will be televised on KSNV-3.

The winner of the game will make the postseason as a wild card in the AFC while the loser would need help, mainly in the form of Jacksonville upsetting Indianapolis.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos now will play a Saturday afternoon doubleheader (1:30 p.m.) followed by the Dallas Cowboys playing at the Philadelphia Eagles (5:15 p.m.).

Vincent Bonsignore, Las Vegas Review-Journal