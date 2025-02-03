NFL commissioner open to changing Brady’s rules as owner, broadcaster

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that Tom Brady’s restrictions as a Fox broadcaster and Raiders minority owner could be revisited this offseason.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Matt York)

NEW ORLEANS — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell lauded the way Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has handled his dual roles as a team executive and Fox broadcaster during a news conference at Caesars Superdome on Monday.

Goodell also hinted the league’s guidelines for Brady could be adjusted.

“Tom has been incredibly cooperative,” Goodell said. “He calls frequently and says, ‘Am I doing OK?’ I think he’s serious about making sure he separates these two and doesn’t put the league or anyone in a position of conflict.”

Brady’s role in the Raiders’ football decisions — he was part of the hiring process for new coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek — raised eyebrows around the NFL given broadcasters are typically given special access to coaches and players whose games they’re calling.

That led the league to create specific regulations for Brady. He is limited in what he can say during broadcasts and the contact he is allowed to have with other teams during the course of his duties for Fox.

“Everybody in the National Football League is still subject to our tampering rules,” Goodell said. “In this case, we had special rules that were designed for this for some of the concerns that some of the ownership had and to make sure as we learned a little more about this, where could there possibly be any kind of conflicts.”

It’s possible those guidelines could change in the future.

“That’s something we’ll obviously consider in the offseason and think about whether that policy should be adjusted with some stuff added or subtracted,” Goodell said.

Brady is set to be in the booth for Sunday’s broadcast of Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and Eagles on Fox.

