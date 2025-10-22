NFL could award Super Bowl 63 in 2029 to Las Vegas at March meetings

NFL owners haven’t officially made a decision on what city will host Super Bowl 63 in 2029, but Las Vegas remains the clear favorite.

NEW YORK — NFL owners wrapped up their fall meetings Wednesday without taking a vote on Las Vegas’ bid to host Super Bowl 63 in 2029.

The city remains the clear favorite for that Super Bowl after recently entering into exclusive negotiations with the NFL to have the game return to Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority formally submitted the city’s bid. The NFL is reviewing the package, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Multiple league sources have said a final decision could come at the NFL’s meetings in March.

“We are working on the next two Super Bowls. We got a brief report on that today,” commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The committees are working on that. I would expect some news on that in 2026 sometime.”

Las Vegas hosted the game for the first time in 2024, with the Chiefs defeating the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said the NFL was impressed with the work the city did and hopes to return as soon as possible.

“We did a really, really good job of it last time and I think that’s why it was an easy decision for the league to say, ‘Let’s come back,’” Davis said. “And we’ll work with them and try to make another great event.”

Goodell backed up Davis’ words.

“Las Vegas did a fantastic job hosting the Super Bowl. And for a first time, I think their experience hosting big-time events was clear and evident to us,” Goodell said. “I’m confident we’ll be back in Las Vegas.”

Goodell will not stand in Gruden’s way

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL moved closer to a public trial earlier this month.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Goodell said he can’t prevent Gruden from coaching in the league again.

“If he’s offered a job and gets a job coaching in the NFL, that’s not something that’s in my purview,” Goodell said.

Gruden, 62, resigned as Raiders coach five games into the 2021 season when a slew of racist, misogynist and anti-LGBTQ emails he wrote became public. Gruden was an ESPN broadcaster when he wrote the emails. He signed a reported 10-year, $100 million contract to return as Raiders coach in 2018.

Gruden subsequently sued the NFL and Goodell, arguing the leaked emails led to his resignation. The NFL has denied leaking the emails.

Gruden has not coached full-time since his resignation. He currently works for the media company Barstool Sports.

Goodell did not comment on the most recent ruling in the case. The Nevada Supreme Court denied the league’s appeal of the court’s August ruling that Gruden could move forward with a lawsuit and sidestep arbitration proceedings that the NFL wanted.

“I have no idea what the status of litigation is,” Goodell said.

Pro Bowl moved to Super Bowl week

Goodell said Wednesday this year’s Pro Bowl will take place the week of Super Bowl 60 in February.

The event will remain a flag-football contest between the best players from the AFC and NFC. It will take place at San Francisco’s Moscone Center on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The Pro Bowl previously took place the week before the Super Bowl. The NFL is hoping to maximize viewership and exposure with this change. It also hopes to generate excitement for flag football ahead of the sport’s Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. NFL players will be allowed to participate in the Olympics.

“We’re excited about that (Pro Bowl date) change,” Goodell said.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.