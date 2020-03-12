Despite widespread concerns about coronavirus, the NFL currently has no plans to change the start of free agency, according to a league spokesman.

While many professional and college sports leagues across the nation have canceled their events, the start of the new league year is something that can be conducted remotely. The “legal tampering” period, where agents and teams may negotiate contracts, is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 16. Contracts may be agreed to and signed starting Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. PT.

But during the “legal tampering” period, no player may take an in-person visit with a team, cutting the risk of travel.

According to multiple reports, the NFL will hold a conference call with teams on Thursday to discuss events happening soon on the calendar — including the annual spring meeting from March 29 – April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla. and the NFL Draft scheduled from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

