NFL draft to be broadcast by 3 networks

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will combine to televise the NFL draft for the second year in a row.

ABC, shown locally on KTNV-TV, Channel 13, will broadcast the first three rounds on April 23-24 with its own telecast, while ESPN and NFL Network will offer a combined broadcast. All three networks will join for the final four rounds on April 25.

This year’s draft, which was supposed to be in Las Vegas before the coronavirus pandemic forced its removal, will be managed out of ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks from his home.

Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will lead ABC’s coverage the first two days. Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland will handle most of ESPN’s coverage, and Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will lead NFL Network’s broadcasts.

The Raiders own the 12th and 19th picks of the first round.

