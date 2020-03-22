NFL draft will have no presence in Las Vegas

While public events in Las Vegas were already canceled, a new report from the Los Angeles Times says the NFL will not have any presence in Las Vegas for the draft at the end of April.

A janitor sweeps up the atrium within the Bellagio as MGM shuts down casino operations at midnight on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NFL draft will not have a presence in Las Vegas this year, a source confirmed to the Review-Journal.

The Los Angeles Times was first to report that the league will not have any draft events in Las Vegas, the city that was supposed to host the event before the coronavirus pandemic led to its cancellation.

The NFL’s plans, which are not yet finalized, call for a New York studio show with cut-ins from individual team headquarters when the team is making a selection.

Given the fluidity of the coronavirus outbreak, the report says the NFL’s plans are not yet finalized for what the studio show may look like.

Usually around 20 to 30 players are on hand for the event to shake hands with commissioner Roger Goodell once they’re drafted and then meet with the media.

With the CDC’s recommendation of no gatherings of at least 50 people for at least eight weeks, it seems unlikely that players would be a part of the studio show from wherever it originates.

Vincent Bonsignore contributed to this report.

