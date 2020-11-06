73°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

NFL fines Raiders, docks draft pick for virus violations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

The NFL has come down hard on the Raiders for repeated violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols.

According to a Yahoo! report, the league has taken away a sixth-round draft pick and fined coach Jon Gruden $150,000.

The organization has also been fined $500,000. The latest round of sanctions is related to Trent Brown’s positive test last month.

The total fines for team and player coronavirus violations have now topped $1.2 million.

All of these penalties are in addition to the sanctions previously issued against Gruden and the Raiders for prior transgressions.

The team and several players were fined for attending Darren Waller’s charity fundraiser in close proximity to the general public without masks. Gruden was fined $150,000 for not consistently wearing a mask on the sideline and the team paid a fine for allowing an unauthorized person in the locker room following the home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ draft class has been up, down, injured and AWOL
Raiders’ draft class has been up, down, injured and AWOL
2
Trent Brown placed on COVID reserve list for second time
Trent Brown placed on COVID reserve list for second time
3
Raiders make no deals as NFL trade deadline passes
Raiders make no deals as NFL trade deadline passes
4
Tackle Brandon Parker takes advantage of more playing time
Tackle Brandon Parker takes advantage of more playing time
5
Bill Foley leads list of local sports political donors
Bill Foley leads list of local sports political donors
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST