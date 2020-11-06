NFL fines Raiders, docks draft pick for virus violations

The organization must pay $500,000 and forfeit a draft pick for repeated violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The NFL has come down hard on the Raiders for repeated violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols.

According to a Yahoo! report, the league has taken away a sixth-round draft pick and fined coach Jon Gruden $150,000.

The organization has also been fined $500,000. The latest round of sanctions is related to Trent Brown’s positive test last month.

The total fines for team and player coronavirus violations have now topped $1.2 million.

All of these penalties are in addition to the sanctions previously issued against Gruden and the Raiders for prior transgressions.

The team and several players were fined for attending Darren Waller’s charity fundraiser in close proximity to the general public without masks. Gruden was fined $150,000 for not consistently wearing a mask on the sideline and the team paid a fine for allowing an unauthorized person in the locker room following the home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

