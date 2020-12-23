NFL games on TV in Las Vegas this weekend
Local TV games
Broadcast and cable TV games in the Las Vegas market for Week 16:
Friday
■ Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:30 p.m., KVVU-5, NFL Network
Saturday
■ Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m., NFL Network
■ San Francisco at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., Amazon Prime streaming only
■ Miami at Raiders, 5:15 p.m., NFL Network
Sunday
■ Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m. KVVU-5
■ Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., KLAS-8
■ L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KVVU-5
■ Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3
Monday
■ Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m., ESPN