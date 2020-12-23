50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

NFL games on TV in Las Vegas this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2020 - 9:40 am
 
Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) carries in the first half of an NFL preseaso ...
Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) carries in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Local TV games

Broadcast and cable TV games in the Las Vegas market for Week 16:

Friday

■ Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:30 p.m., KVVU-5, NFL Network

Saturday

■ Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m., NFL Network

■ San Francisco at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., Amazon Prime streaming only

■ Miami at Raiders, 5:15 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday

■ Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m. KVVU-5

■ Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., KLAS-8

■ L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KVVU-5

■ Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3

Monday

■ Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Derek Carr hopes to prove he’s ready to play against Dolphins
Derek Carr hopes to prove he’s ready to play against Dolphins
2
Derek Carr expected to make a big push to play on Saturday
Derek Carr expected to make a big push to play on Saturday
3
Johnathan Abram, Damon Arnette return to Raiders’ practice
Johnathan Abram, Damon Arnette return to Raiders’ practice
4
NFL games on TV in Las Vegas this weekend
NFL games on TV in Las Vegas this weekend
5
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST