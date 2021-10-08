NFL investigates Gruden for using racial slur about NFLPA chief

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is under review by the NFL for a racial slur he used in 2011 to decrine NFLPA chief DeMaurice Snith.

Jon Gruden is under review by the NFL for his use of a racial slur to describe NFL Players Union chief DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email.

“The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” an NFL spokesman said in an emailed statement. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

In an email Gruden sent to Bruce Allen, then the head of the Washington Football Team, and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Gruden wrote “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michellin tires.”

Gruden told the Wall Street Journal he was upset with the direction Smith and the NFLPA was taking during an NFL lockout at the time.

“I was upset,” Gruden said. “I used a horrible way of explaining it.”

Gruden added: “I don’t think he’s dumb. I don’t think he’s a liar. I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.”

