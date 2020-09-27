70°F
Raiders

NFL investigating Raiders for breach of protocol, per report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 5:46 am
 

The Raiders are being investigated by the NFL for allowing unauthorized locker room access, league sources told ESPN.

The alleged violations of COVID-19 protocol occurred after Monday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints. An unauthorized team employee entered the Raiders’ locker room without the credentials to do so, sources told ESPN.

In an attempt to limit exposure to the coronavirus, NFL teams may have no more than 40 employees enter the locker room, and those employees must be limited to coaches, medical staff, equipment staff, the G.M., one security personnel and one media relations personnel, plus up to three ownership representatives.

The NFL believes an employee who doesn’t fit into those categories was in the locker room after the game.

