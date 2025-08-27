NFL loosens broadcast restrictions on Raiders’ Tom Brady

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, the lead analyst on Fox’s NFL coverage, will be allowed to virtually sit in on Fox production meetings with coaches and players.

The NFL is loosening up its broadcast restrictions on Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and lead analyst on Fox’s NFL coverage will be allowed to virtually sit in on Fox production meetings with coaches and players during the season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

That represents an adjustment to the restrictive stipulations Brady faced last season, his first as Fox’s lead NFL commentator, when the league blocked him from being in attendance at those broadcast meetings either remotely or in person.

Those restrictions were in place because of Brady’s ownership stake with the Raiders and owners’ concerns that he could use those meetings and access to glean information on Raiders’ opponents.

Brady is still not allowed to attend team practices.

