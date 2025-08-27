80°F
Raiders News

NFL loosens broadcast restrictions on Raiders’ Tom Brady

FILE 0- Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the broadcast booth during the second half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron, File)
Fox Sports host Kevin Burkhard, left, and Tom Brady, center, looks on with Jay Glasser, right, during warm-ups prior to the NFL championship playoff football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2025 - 8:52 am
 
Updated August 27, 2025 - 8:57 am

The NFL is loosening up its broadcast restrictions on Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and lead analyst on Fox’s NFL coverage will be allowed to virtually sit in on Fox production meetings with coaches and players during the season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

That represents an adjustment to the restrictive stipulations Brady faced last season, his first as Fox’s lead NFL commentator, when the league blocked him from being in attendance at those broadcast meetings either remotely or in person.

Those restrictions were in place because of Brady’s ownership stake with the Raiders and owners’ concerns that he could use those meetings and access to glean information on Raiders’ opponents.

Brady is still not allowed to attend team practices.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

