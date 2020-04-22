NFL moving forward with idea of playing a full schedule

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saidy the league is operating under the premise that it will play a full season, but with safety the first priority. all options are on the table.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up” morning show on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is moving forward with the idea of playing a full season in 2020 and that he would not speculate on “things that could happen that can prevent that from occurring.”

Goodell was referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the potential of it curtailing the NFL’s 2020 schedule.

While stressing that public safety is the league’s first priority and that the NFL has acted accordingly in times of tragedy over the years, Goodell said the league will continue to confer with team medical staffs and medical experts at the CDC and the National Institutes of Health to continue to formulate safe work guidelines.

As far as delaying the season, Goodell said that decision would “probably come down to a league and an owner decision.”

The NFL will consider all options to ensure everyone from players to fans are protected when games get underway.

“We’re going to do the things we need to do to make sure we’re operating safely, and that includes our fans.” Goodell said. “Everything’s on the table. We’ve got to be smart. We want to try to do what we can to continue playing football, but doing it correctly and safely.”

Raiders’ virtual OTAs a go

While the New Orleans Saints announced on Wednesday they were canceling their offseason program, the Raiders are moving forward with plans to open their virtual OTA’s on Monday.

According to a club spokesman, and in accordance with NFL guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis, the Raiders will hold a virtual OTA during the three-week phase one segment of the offseason program. Players and coaches will interact remotely during the week.

The NFL will reassess the situation in mid-May, at which point it will decide if it’s OK to reopen team facilities for the on-field portion of OTA’s. If not, the plan is to conduct virtual on-field workouts in which players and coaches are sequestered from one another. Either way, the offseason programs for all teams will wrap up on June 26.

Trent Brown makes donation

Raiders tackle Trent Brown, through his TB77 Cares Foundation, is donating $20,000 to the Clark County School District to provide Chromebooks to local students in need of laptops to continue their remote schooling.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that schools in Nevada will remain closed for the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic. While CCSD will continue its virtual learning program in place of in-person education, it faces significant challenges with so many students not having access to laptops or the internet.

Brown’s gesture is designed to help alleviate that challenge.

“I can’t wait to make Las Vegas my new home and impact the community in a positive way,” Brown said in a tweet. “Through my TB77 Cares Foundation, this donation is the first of many steps I plan on taking in ensuring everyone has the resources they need to succeed. Every student deserves the chance to learn no matter the circumstance.”

